Three Women Killed In Road Accident In Philippines

Manila, Oct 26 (IANS) Three women have been killed after their motorcycle collided with a van in Philippines, a local official said Saturday.

Emil Sumagaysay, head of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office of Tupi town in South Cotabato province, said the crash happened along a highway at around 10 p.m. local time on Friday.

Initial investigations showed that both were traveling at high speed. The three motorcycle riders, two teachers and a student, were thrown onto the pavement, Xinhua news agency reported.

"All the sustained head injuries and were pronounced dead on arrival in the hospital," Sumagaysay said.

Earlier on October 12, 2024, a sedan car collided with a trailer truck in Cebu province in Philippines, killing three and critically injuring another.

Police said the 20-year-old male driver of the car and his two male passengers, aged 18 and 22, were killed in the accident that happened at around 3:20 a.m. local time in Pinamungajan town.

Police said the car was travelling south from Toledo City when it swerved to the opposite lane and crashed with an oncoming truck. Police alleged that the car's driver and his three passengers, all students, were under the influence of alcohol.