(MENAFN) Russia's Security Service (FSB) has reported the arrest of an individual accused of acting as a Ukrainian intelligence asset in Crimea. The agency claimed on Tuesday that the 51-year-old suspect, a Russian citizen, was apprehended while carrying out a courier task for the Ukrainian government. The FSB characterized the suspect's contributions to Ukraine's military efforts as limited.



According to the FSB, the arrested individual retrieved several SIM cards from a hidden cache and was instructed by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to conceal some of them while retaining others at his residence in Simferopol, the regional capital. The agency released footage from the suspect’s home, which appeared to indicate strong pro-Ukrainian sentiments, featuring symbols of Ukrainian nationalism, including the national trident, a book on militants in the Carpathian Mountains, and a faux-German military helmet adorned with a Nazi flag.



In an interview with law enforcement, the suspect disclosed that he had first been contacted by the SBU in 2022 but only became actively involved in the autumn of 2023. He reported receiving approximately $40 in his bank account as compensation for his efforts, which was meant to cover travel expenses for a trip to Bakhchisaray, located about 30 kilometers away, where he was supposed to hide the SIM cards.



The FSB also presented what they claimed was a personal diary belonging to the suspect, in which he mentioned undertaking “my first mission.” If convicted, the accused faces a potential prison sentence ranging from three to eight years, according to the FSB's statement.



This arrest highlights ongoing tensions in Crimea, a region that has been a focal point of conflict between Ukraine and Russia since the annexation in 2014. The involvement of alleged intelligence operatives underscores the complexities of the situation, as both nations engage in information warfare alongside conventional military operations.

