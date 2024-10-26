Media reports US tipping off Hungary due to weaponized scheme

(MENAFN) Hungarian authorities have arrested several individuals in connection with a potential armed attack against "protected individuals," following a crucial tip-off from US intelligence agencies. The information was first reported by the Telex outlet on Monday, which cited sources regarding the warning received by Hungarian officials.



According to the government’s press service, US intelligence indicated that a group of young individuals was planning to acquire weapons to carry out an attack, with the timing potentially aligned with Hungary's commemoration of the 1956 uprising against the socialist government, set for this Wednesday. The intelligence about the plot was reportedly gathered through the interception of online communications among group members.



Telex connected the alleged plot to a police raid that occurred over the weekend in a popular leisure area of Budapest. During this operation, approximately six individuals were arrested while leaving a local establishment known as the 'Legend' pub, as reported by the pub's owner.



In light of the recent international events, including several attacks on high-profile politicians, the Hungarian government has expressed heightened concern regarding the security of protected individuals. This year alone, two notable Western politicians have faced serious threats. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was gravely injured by a gunman in May but has since made a recovery and returned to his official duties. Additionally, former US President Donald Trump experienced a close call when a sniper's bullet grazed him at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in July, resulting in one fatality during the incident. Another assassination attempt on Trump was thwarted in November when the Secret Service discovered an armed individual near his golf course in Florida.



As Hungary navigates these alarming security challenges, the cooperation with US intelligence illustrates a broader commitment to ensuring the safety of individuals targeted by potential threats. The proactive measures taken by Hungarian authorities reflect a recognition of the evolving landscape of political violence and the necessity for vigilant protective strategies.

