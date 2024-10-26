France suggests West to consider putting ‘conventional deterrence’ in Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a recent interview, French Defense Sébastien Lecornu emphasized the importance of considering the deployment of “conventional deterrence” assets in Ukraine once the active phase of the ongoing conflict concludes. This statement comes in light of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's recently presented “victory plan,” which seeks to bolster Ukraine’s military capabilities and secure its place in the international arena.



Lecornu highlighted that the proposed deterrence assets could potentially include long-range missile systems positioned on Ukrainian soil. This approach is aimed at reinforcing Ukraine's defense posture against any future aggression from Russia. Zelensky’s plan, which was introduced to the Ukrainian parliament last week, calls for immediate NATO membership and the lifting of Western restrictions on using foreign-made long-range weapons for operations against Russia. He proposed that a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package be established in Ukraine to effectively deter Russian hostilities.



The defense minister praised Zelensky's initiative as a crucial step toward long-term support for Ukraine, stressing the need to consider the implications of any potential ceasefire with Moscow. Lecornu remarked that a ceasefire could necessitate the establishment of conventional deterrence to prevent further Russian aggression. He underscored that this issue needs to be addressed promptly to ensure stability in the region.



Lecornu reiterated his belief that Ukraine would eventually need to engage in dialogue with Russia again, a sentiment that reflects the complexities of the current geopolitical landscape. He acknowledged that Zelensky’s plan envisions the reclamation of all territories lost to Russia, a goal that presents significant challenges given the current balance of forces.



The call for a strategic deterrence framework aligns with broader Western efforts to support Ukraine and deter Russian advances. As the conflict continues, the discussions surrounding military assistance and future security arrangements are likely to play a pivotal role in shaping the dynamics of Eastern Europe.

