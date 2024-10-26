New Zealand End India’S 12-Year Home Test Dominance With Historic 2-0 Test Series Win

(MENAFN- IANS) Pune, Oct 26 (IANS) India's 12-year unbeaten streak in home Test series came to a stunning end as New Zealand clinched a historic 2-0 lead with a 113-run victory at the Maharashtra Association (MCA) here on Saturday.

This loss marks India's first home Test series defeat since England's Alastair Cook-led squad overcame the hosts 2-1 back in 2012.

Across these 12 years, India played 18 Test series, figuring in 52 Test matches, winning 42 of them, losing four, and drawing six.

The series against New Zealand ended the fairytale as the series opener in Bengaluru set the tone. Dismissed for a meagre 46 in overcast conditions in the first innings, India found themselves under early pressure. New Zealand capitalised on their advantage with Rachin Ravindra's steady century and a timely contribution from Tim Southee, establishing control despite a fighting century by Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant's 99 in a counter-attack.

The modest 107-run target was chased down comfortably by New Zealand, securing the first win.

The second Test in Pune saw a similar story unfold. New Zealand's bowlers restricted India to 156 in the first innings, creating a 103-run lead that skipper Tom Latham built on with a composed 86, setting India a daunting 359 to chase. India's chase began promisingly with Yashasvi Jaiswal's brisk start, but the middle-order faltered, sealing India's series defeat on home soil.

India's reign of 18 consecutive home series wins, starting from a 2013 whitewash of Australia, ended as New Zealand's clinical performance redefined the landscape.