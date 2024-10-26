Rahul Leads Cake-Cutting Celebration For Kharge As Latter Completes 2 Years As Cong President

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday led a delegation of leaders with cake and bouquets to congratulate Mallikarjun Kharge on his completion of two years as Indian National Congress (INC) president.

Rahul Gandhi, flanked by many senior Congress leaders including Ajay Maken, Rajeev Shukla and others visited Kharge's residence, where they extended greetings to him on achieving a remarkable milestone. They offered him bouquets and organised a cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate the moment.

As Mallikarjun Kharge completed two years as Congress chief, wishes and greetings started pouring in from all quarters since morning.

The Congress described the two years' period as a remarkable milestone and said: "He has led with unwavering commitment, seasoned leadership and sage counsel. A tireless champion of social justice and democracy, Kharge ji's journey-from being a student union leader to the President of the Indian National Congress-is inspiring."

"His commitment to upholding India's secular fabric and advancing inclusive politics is a beacon of hope for all. Wishing him many more years of his impactful leadership," it further wrote on X.

Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal congratulated Kharge on completion of two years as INC President and credited his 'sage guidance and leadership' for the party growing from strength to strength.

Taking to X, he wrote: "Under his leadership, Congress mounted a formidable challenge to the devious BJP-RSS regime. His experience of over 5 decades and the respect he commands across the political spectrum has emboldened our party greatly."

Mallikarjun Kharge is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha since 2021.

It was under his presidency that the grand old party saw a remarkable revival in its fortunes as its numbers in Lok Sabha jumped from a mere 52 to 99 seats, in 2024 General Elections.