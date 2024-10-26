ICC Hosts Mega Event Bharat Utsav 2024 At QNCC

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Indian Cultural Center presented another mega event Bharat Utsav, showcasing India's cultural gala in an iconic location Al Mayyassa hall, at the Qatar National Centre (QNCC) on October 25, 2024. This grand scale event was witnessed by many Qatari dignitaries, Ambassadors and corps of 18 countries, Indian Embassy officials, Apex body Presidents, Indian community leaders, and all sections of India representing diverse languages and cultures.

The Chief guest of the evening was HE Vipul Ambassador India to Qatar, lauded the hard work, dedication of ICC MC, and Indian communities to showcase such a memorable performance, and celebrating rich cultural diversity and tourism of different states in India. Five decades of diplomatic relations between India and Qatar were always, maintaining values upholding the friendship. Also, HE Vipul released a souvenir to commemorate the occasion. Guidance and support from Dr. Vaibhav Tandale 1st Secretary Embassy of India and coordinating Officer has contributed immensely to the grand success of the event.

ICC President AP Manikantan in a welcome address said, "It was an honor and privilege to lead and manage the show, with over 42 performances carefully chosen from associated organizations, Indian Schools and other groups of the Indian community in Qatar. " He also said, the event was unique in showcasing and promoting Indian cultural richness, especially various forms of folk dances, and tourism highlights from all parts of India.

The ICC General Secretary Mohan Kumar also made an introductory presentation while ICC Vice President Subramanya Hebbagelu presented a vote of thanks. Organizing Committee chair PN Baburajan also contributed to the success of the event.

Nandini Abbagouni, ICC Cultural Secretary and Shantanu Deshpande led the teams with meticulous planning and flawless execution. And the entire evening was ably anchored by most adept Anshu Jain.