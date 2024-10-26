Anand Mahindra Lauds 'Home Gym' By IIT Graduates Netizens Call It 'Rip-Off' Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A group of four IIT Delhi graduates who previously appeared on Shark Tank India are now back in the spotlight for their innovation-a smart, compact home gym called Aroleap X. Founded by Aman Rai, Anurag Daini, Amal George Mechirackal, and Rohit Patel, the startup aims to make data-driven training more accessible.

Initially, it was their Shark Tank pitch that got them attention, but now, with the endorsement of industrialist Anand Mahindra , they are back to being the talk among fitness enthusiasts about their unique fitness solution.

| Anand Mahindra hails Musk Starship's historic manoeuvre: Watch video

In a recent post on X, Mahindra shared The Better India's video on Aroleap X and its four founders and praised the group's innovative solution for fitness enthusiasts facing space constraints at home, commending the IIT graduates' creativity and dedication in crafting a practical answer for urban fitness needs.

"Home gym created by 4 IIT grads. No rocket science here. But a clever convergence of mechanics & physical therapy principles to design a product that has global potential. In small apartments & even in Business Hotel rooms! Bravo!" Mahindra said.

The video highlighted the home gym's capacity to merge mechanical engineering with physical therapy principles, providing more than 150 exercises and AI-powered training sessions that monitor user progress in real-time and offer tailored workout routines.

| Anand Mahindra 'unable' to accept Ratan Tata's demise: ''Legends never die''

However, netizens were unimpressed by the IITians and claimed that their product was not an innovation, but a "rip-off from an American company".

"This is actually a rip off from an American company which has already been featured on Shark Tank USA if I am not wrong," a user commented.

"Two companies are already doing it in the US," said a user. "This product is copied and a total failure in practical life," another added.

| Anand Mahindra applauds PhD scholar selling chicken in Chennai: 'Incredible'

"These kinda home gyms are not new or ground breaking. 'Tonal' and other have been selling their units in the US for quite sometime. It might be beneficial to work on lowering the price so that it can get into more Indian homes," highlighted another user.

Some social media users were impressed by Aroleap, and found home gym as a "cool idea" for fitness.