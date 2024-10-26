News Wrap: BJP, NCP Candidate List For Maha Polls, J&K Statehood Resolution Approval, PM Modi Diplomatic Meets, More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) News wrap: Key events that happened this week include, approval of for statehood restoration in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP and NCP (SP) first list of candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Elections, PM Modi's meetings, Cyclone Dana landfall and more.

October 19

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday approved the resolution passed by Chief Omar Abdullah-led Cabinet seeking the Centre to restore statehood to the Union territory. The Cabinet made another important decision, it decided to summon the Legislative Assembly at Srinagar on November 4 and urged the L-G to summon and address the assembly.

October 20

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday afternoon released its first list of candidates ahead of Maharashtra Assembly polls. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be contesting the elections from his traditional Nagpur South West seat and state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule will be contesting from Kamthi constituency.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for 23 development projects in Varanasi worth ₹6,700 crore.

October 21

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday issued orders to implement the second stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-II) in Delhi-NCR from October 22, as the air quality in Delhi deteriorated.

An under-construction building collapsed in Karnataka's capital on Tuesday. Bengaluru building collapse that has left 9 dead happened in Babusapalya area when the city was reeling with torrential rains.

PM Modi on Tuesday held first bilateral meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit. PM Modi discussed ways to deepen ties in futuristic sectors in the meeting which took place in Russia's Kazan.

October 23

PM Modi held bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. He asserted that ensuring peace and stability on the border should be their top priority. Meanwhile, China said the meeting carries a“great significance” as they reached an“important common understandings” to improve the bilateral ties.

Cyclone Dana made a landfall on Thursday night that continued until early hours on Friday. The 'severe cyclonic storm' made a landfall between Odisha's Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra Port. It resulted in disruption in operations of several trains and flights, in addition to closing down of schools in Odisha and West Bengal.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) on Thursday declared its first list of 45 candidates ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections. The state chief Jayant Patil has been fielded from Islampur while the son of late politician RR Patil, Rohit Patil will be contesting from Tasgaon-Kavthemahankal constituency.

October 25

The Supreme Court on Friday quashed look-out circulars against actress Rhea Chakraborty , her father and brother issued by the CBI in relation to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Dismissing Maharashtra government's appeal challenging Bombay High Court order, the Supreme Court bench said,“We are warning you. You are filing such a frivolous petition, only because one of the accused is a high-profile person. It will be dismissed with exemplary cost. Both persons have deep roots in society," reported ANI.