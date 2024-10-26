Three Killed In Israeli Airstrike On Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: Three people were killed in an Israeli on the town of Chaaitiyeh in southern Lebanon as Israeli escalation in southern and eastern Lebanon continues.

According to the Lebanese National News Agency, the Israeli drone and surveillance aircraft heavily patrolled the skies over villages in the western and central sectors, extending up to the outskirts of Tyre city.

The Israeli entity intensified its on villages in Nabatieh Governorate, southern Lebanon, targeting areas such as the outskirts of Mifdoun, the Dabsha mountain road between Kafr Rumman and Kfar Tebnit, the outskirts of Nabatieh Al Fawqa, and Jabal Al Rafi in the Iqlim Al Tuffah region.

Additionally, Israeli forces conducted widespread rigging and detonations in the southern Lebanese towns of Deir Siryan and Adaisseh, causing tremors felt by residents in surrounding areas.