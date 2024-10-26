Galaxy Full Of Stars Attend Ayushmann, Tahira Kashyap's Diwali Party

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) A string of personalities including Karan Johar, Huma Qureshi, Sharvari, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha among others attended Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap's Diwali bash.

Others who were seen soaking in the festive fervor included names such as Sanya Malhotra, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonali Bendre, Angad Bedi, Surveen Chawla and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Ayushmann took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a string of pictures posing with his“Dum Laga Ke Haisha” co-star Bhumi, who looked every inch beautiful as she dressed in an earthy coloured saree paired with a mirror work blouse. Ayushmann looked dapper in black Indian wear.

He also re-shared a picture posing with his wife and his“Dream Girl” co-star Nushratt for a selfie at the gathering that took place at Ayushmann and Tahira's Mumbai home.

On the work front, Ayushmann has started working on his next film directed by Amar Kaushik. The film, which is being shot in Himachal Pradesh, also stars Sara Ali Khan and is touted to be a“spy comedy”.

Sara on October 25 took to Instagram stories, where she shared a string of pictures. The first featured her posing with the director and the actor as they sat next to a bonfire. In the image, the actress was seen in a black and white graffiti hoodie paired with dark jeans and earmuffs. Keeping the colour code in check, Kaushik and Ayushmann too were dressed in black.

Ayushmann was last seen in the 2023 comedy drama film“Dream Girl 2”,a spiritual sequel to the 2019 film“Dream Girl.” The film also stars Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa.

The film is about a man who cross-dresses and disguises as a woman, leading to a lot of chaos and confusion.