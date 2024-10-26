Child Injured By Drone Strike In Kyiv Region, Rescuers Extinguish Two Fires
10/26/2024 5:10:48 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kyiv region, a child was injured in an attack by Russian drones at night. Rescue teams put out two fires.
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine wrote this in a post on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
In Irpin, a two-story garage attached to a hostel was on fire due to falling debris. The fire was extinguished at 01:12.
In the Boryspil district, a private residential building and a garage were damaged, and windows in a two-story dormitory were smashed. A child born in 2011 was injured.
The fire on the roof of a residential building in the Obukhiv district was put out.
As reported by Ukrinform, one person was killed and six others were injured in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district as a result of Russia's drone attack.
