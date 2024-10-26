General Staff: 192 Combat Clashes At Front In Past Day, Most Attacks In Pokrovsk, Kurakhove Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 25, 192 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian took place along the frontlines, with most enemy recorded in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors.



The General Staff of the of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 08:00 on Saturday, October 26, Ukrinform reports.

Yesterday, Russia launched four missile strikes on Ukrainian forces' positions and civilian settlements, using eight missiles. They also launched 91 air strikes and dropped 139 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, the invaders carried out more than 4,300 shelling attacks, including 142 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The Russian army carried out air strikes on Ukrainian towns and villages, including Bobylivka, Vysoka Yaruha, Hoptivka, Kozacha Lopan, Kadiivka, Siversk, Zvanivka, Rai Oleksandrivka, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Druzhba, Shcherbynivka, Donetske, Katerynivka, Sukha Balka, Kurakhove, Antonivka, and Kozachi Laheri.

Yesterday, the Ukrainian Air Force, missile forces, and artillery units carried out 13 strikes on areas where Russian personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated, as well as one strike on Russian artillery systems.

In the Kharkiv sector, four enemy attacks took place near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russians attacked Ukrainian defense positions 17 times near Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Vyshneve over the past day.

In the Lyman sector, Russian troops attacked 24 times in an attempt to advance near six different localities. The enemy concentrated their main efforts on Hrekivka, Terny, Torske, and the Serebryansky Forest.

In the Siversk sector, the invaders tried to advance six times in the areas of Ivano-Daryivka and Vyimka. hey were pushed back.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Russians attacked once in the area of Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, the Russian army, supported by aircraft, carried out three attacks in the Toretsk area.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Ukrainian defenders stopped 46 attacks and offensive actions of the Russian army near Lysivka, Selydove and Myroliubivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 41 attacks near Horoshne, Katerynivka and Novodmytrivka.

In the Vremivka sector, the Russian invaders carried out 22 attacks on the positions of the defense forces in the areas of Bohoiavlenka and Novoukrainka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the Russian army has not conducted any offensive operations but is shelling the localities with all available types of weapons and conducting air strikes.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the Russian invaders attacked the Ukrainian positions three times. They were fiercely repelled and suffered casualties.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, there were no signs of enemy offensive groups.

Russian troops are using guided aerial bombs and attack drones in areas of Ukrainian towns and villages along the border with the Sumy and Chernihiv regions. They're also conducting artillery shelling from Russian territory.

In Russia's Kursk region, where the operation of Ukrainian troops continues, Russian forces carried out 35 air strikes in a single day, using 47 guided aerial bombs.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to October 26, 2024 amount to nearly 687,600 invaders, including another 1,690 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.

