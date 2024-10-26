53 More Palestinians Murdered Overnight By Zionist Strikes Across Gaza Death Toll: 42,847

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Oct 26 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 53 Palestinians were brutally murdered in Zionist strikes on the northern and southern Gaza Strip from Thursday night through Friday, Palestinian sources said.

In northern Gaza, an Israeli drone targeted, yesterday, a gathering of Palestinians in the Al-Mashtal area, north of the Al-Shati camp, local sources and eyewitnesses said.

Paramedics reported, medical teams and the Civil Defence service recovered bodies of 11 people and found several that were later transported to the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City.

Additionally, two Palestinians were murdered and five others wounded, in an Israeli Zionist strike on the port, west of Gaza City, and another two Palestinians, including a girl, were murdered in a third Israeli Zionist airstrike that targeted them in Senaa Street, in the west of the city, said a statement from the city's Civil Defence service.

Meanwhile, in southern Gaza, at least 38 Palestinians were also murdered, and dozens of others injured, mostly children and women, in Israeli Zionist attacks on houses, in the south-east of Khan Younis from Thursday night to Friday morning, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement.

Local sources and eyewitnesses said that, Israeli Zionist aircraft and artillery, heavily bombed the neighbourhoods of Al-Manara, Ma'en, Sheikh Nasser, and the outskirts of Qizan Al-Najjar, south and east of Khan Younis, forcing dozens of families to flee towards the western part of the city.

They said, the Israeli Zionist attacks targeted several residential homes and a mosque, in those areas, accompanied by a ground incursion.

The Israeli Zionist Defence Forces said in a statement yesterday that, it killed in southern Gaza, a number of alleged“militants” from the air and ground and dismantled numerous“militant infrastructure sites” over the past day.

Also Yesterday, Hussein al-Sheikh, secretary general of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), had a phone conversation with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

During the phone talks, they discussed recent developments in Palestinian affairs, especially the situation in Gaza and the West Bank, as well as, the necessity of halting the ongoing Israeli“aggression” against the Palestinian people, the report said.

According to the report, the two sides agreed to continue bilateral, Arab, and international coordination to stop the war.

Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Zionist attacks in Gaza has risen to 42,847, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement.– NNN-WAFA

