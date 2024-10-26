عربي


Srinagar Police Arrests Man For Duping Ladakh Resident Of Rs 14.5 Lakhs

10/26/2024 5:07:22 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Srinagar Police on Saturday arrested a habitual fraudster on charges of duping an individual of a substantial sum of money in Srinagar.

In a statement, the police said that general public is advised not to fall in his deceitful trap.

A police spokesman further stated that upon written information from one Rinchen Angchok son of Kunga Paldan resident of Nang Leh Ladakh, Srinagar Police apprehended the accused person for fraudulently extracting ₹14,48,829 (14.5 lakhs) from the complainant on the pretext of sanctioning a petrol pump on the Leh-Manali highway, using his fake influence to deceive the victim.

The said accused has been identified as Mirza Sajad Hussain Beigh son of Mirza Ali Mohd Beigh resident of Khushipora HMT, he said.

Case FIR No. 117/24 under relevant sections of the law stands registered in Police Station Parimpora and the accused person has been arrested, he said.

During preliminary investigation, it came to fore that the accused person is a habitual offender involved in numerous fraudulent cases across the valley including:

FIR No. 38/18 under section 380, 109, 120 RPC of PS Baramulla,

FIR No. 23/13 under section 419, 420, 468, 471 RPC of PS Zadibal and FIR No. 44/23 under section 420, 468, 471, 120 B-IPC of PS Economic Offences Wing, Crime Branch Srinagar, he said.

In addition to these cases, the accused has multiple complaints lodged against him under section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act in various Hon'ble Courts. Moreover, several Non-Bailable Warrants of arrest have been issued against him by multiple courts, he said.

During further investigation, it surfaced that the Modus Operandi of the accused was to portray himself to be a person of significant influence, often associating himself with political affiliates and participating in the electoral processes to gain security cover. Using this pretext, he would dupe people into believing that he had powerful connections and by gaining the trust of his victims, he would defraud them of large sums of money, he said.

Police urges general public not to fall prey to fraudsters and imposters who portray themselves as influential figures. Citizens are advised to verify credentials of such individuals before making any financial commitments and to report any suspicious activity to their nearest police station or dial 112, reads the statement.

Kashmir Observer

