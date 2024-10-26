Coordinated Response For Fresh Challenge, Threat Analysis Underway: IGP BSF
Date
10/26/2024 5:07:18 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF) Kashmir frontier, Ashok Yadav said that all security agencies are concerned about the recent terror attacks in the Valley and a coordinated response is being framed while a threat analysis is also being conducted.
Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the passing out parade of 629 new BSF recruits at STC Humhama, IG BSF, as per news agency KNO, said that BSF is aware of the new threats.
“A coordinated response will be there. We are working in close coordination with other agencies,” he said, in response to the query about how he sees the situation post recent surge in terror attacks.
The IG BSF said that the force is doing proper threat analysis and accordingly steps are being taken.
On whether there was a possibility of a rise in infiltration attempts, the IG BSF said that ahead of the snowfall, there may be some infiltration. BSF along with the army is maintaining a strong counter infiltration grid and we will ensure every attempt is foiled,” he said.
The IG said that 629 new recruits were given modern training and that they will now be deployed at various frontiers to serve the nation.
