Rama Ekadashi 2024: Vrat, Shubh Muhurat, Significance, Rituals And More All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Rama Ekadashi, which falls on the eleventh day of the month of Kartik during Krishna Paksha, is considered to be one of the most important and auspicious Ekadashis in the Hindu tradition.

Known by several names, Rambha Ekadashi or Kartik Krishna Ekadashi, Rama Ekadashi is observed four days before the celebration of Diwali . Rama Ekadashi Vrat, which is considered one of the most important Ekadashi fasts, is going to be observed on October 28 this year, according to drikpanchang. As per tradition, devotees observe this fast to atone for all their sins. From date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals to significance, here is all you need to know about this day.

This year the auspicious occasion of Rama Ekadashi will be observed with great fervour and enthusiasm across India on October 28, according to the Vedic calendar. Parana Day Dwadashi will end at 10:31 am.

Rama Ekadashi 2024: Date and Time



Ekadashi tithi begins - October 27 at 05:23 am

Ekadashi tithi ends - October 28 at 07:50 am Devotees must adhere to the auspicious time , which is from 5:55am to 8:13am on October 29 for parana or breaking the fast.

Devotees, who observe the holy Rama Ekadashi Vrat , can attain salvation by absolving themselves of the sins of their past and present karmas, according to Hindu scripture. Rama Ekadashi falls during the month of Puatassi, according to the Tami Calendar. Thus, in Karnataka, Gujrat, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh, this Ekadashi it is observed during Ashwina or Ashwayuja Month. It is believed that those who fast on this day and worship Lord Vishnu with great devotion would be blessed with wealth, health and prosperity.

Devotees start their day by taking a holy bath in the early hours on the occasion of Rama Ekadashi. After dressing up for the day, followers of the religion perform pooja and focus on unwavering devotion and commitment. Devotees vow to refrain from wrongdoing and observe a fast. Furthermore, idols of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Laxmi are set up as diyas are lit for the pooja on this day. Offering of sweets, flowers and vermillion also takes place. As per tadition, devotees offer panchamrit and tulsi patra. These sacred items are believed to appease Lord Vishnu.