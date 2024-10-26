Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Ami Je Tomar 3.0, Starring Madhuri Dixit And Vidya Balan, Video Goes Viral Ahead Of Release Date

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Ami Je Tomar 3.0, starring Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan, was released on YouTube on October 25. Within 15 hours of the launch, the has received 8 million (80 lakh) views.

Fans cannot get enough of the face-off between Madhuri, a seasoned Kathak dancer, and Vidya, who's immortalised the character of Monjulika from the first instalment of the horror-comedy franchise.

Netizens' reactions

“First time esa hua ek hi gana teeno movie me aya ho or hit hua ho (This is the first that that a song is used in three movies and all versions are hits),” wrote one user.

“The fact that they actually used Madhuri's better dancing skills to form the plot and Vidya's character getting jealous of it. Loved it!” wrote another.

“Madhuri dixit + Vidya balan + Indian Classical Dance + Shreya ghosal voice = Masterpiece with magic,” posted another user.

“I can't take away my eyes from Madhuri.....gazab yaar (brilliant, man!)...her aura is magnetic,” came from another user.

“Now this is something.. two queens dancing on an iconic track sung by another queen...pure nostalgia,” commented one user.

“Madhuri ji literally proves that she adopted the dancing skills of birju maharaj ji and saroj ji a true shishyaa (student),” commented another.

One user wrote,“I always love mere dholna.....but this time the starting - do dilo ki ye prem kahani le aye dekho kaha....inn lakiro mein milna apna tha janmo pehle likha (This was written centuries back that we'd meet. Just see what two love stories have resulted in). Uff what a lyrics and what a melody..... brilliant Shreya Ghosal.....The entire project music lyrics dance everything is just a therapy to ear and eyes..... tremendously beautiful.”