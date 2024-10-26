FIR Against Jodhpur-Based Hospital In RAS Priyanka Vishnoi Death Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Oct 26 (IANS) An FIR has been registered against the owner and some doctors of Jodhpur-based Vasundhara Hospital in the case of death of Priyanka Vishnoi (33), a Rajasthan Administrative Service officer.

A case has been registered against a few doctors and all the medical staff after the directions of the court, confirmed officials on Saturday.

Priyanka Vishnoi's father-in-law Sahiram Vishnoi has accused the doctors and medical staff of Vasundhara Hospital (Jodhpur) of negligence in treatment.

The matter was heard in Metropolitan Magistrate Court No. 08, Jodhpur. Advocate Naman Mohanot, representing the complainant, presented arguments in the court on Friday.

He said that the doctors did not treat the patient properly and also failed to give correct information to the family.

According to the complaint of the father-in-law, Priyanka was admitted to Vasundhara Hospital on September 5. Advocate Naman Mohanot told the court that the doctors had admitted Priyanka saying that she had a common disease. Subsequently, Priyanka's condition started deteriorating.

The neurologist advised to do a CT scan which was quite crucial at that time, however, the hospital staff did not perform it. It has been said in the complaint that no concrete reason was given to the family for not doing the test, which raises questions about the intention of the hospital.

The complainant further said that when Priyanka's condition deteriorated, she was referred to Ahmedabad's CIMS Hospital on September 7. After examining the reports there, the doctors clarified that the patient had a 'haemorrhage', which was earlier not treated properly.

It was informed in CIMS Hospital that the doctors of Vasundhara Hospital did not do proper investigation and treatment despite the critical condition of the patient. During this time, the family was also kept in the dark about the actual condition of the patient.

Advocate Naman Mohanot argued that the doctors and staff of Vasundhara Hospital knew that Priyanka could die due to negligence in her treatment. Despite this, they tried to hide their loopholes.

He also questioned police for refusing to register an FIR in this serious matter. If the police were not registering an FIR on the death of the Assistant Collector, then how will justice be ensured in the case of the general public, he asked.

On the basis of the evidence presented, the court ordered the Chopasni Housing Board Police Station to immediately register an FIR against certain doctors and other medical staff of Vasundhara Hospital.