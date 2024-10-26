3.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northeastern Algeria
Algiers: An earthquake measuring 3 on the Richter scale struck Bejaia province, northeast of the capital Algiers, Friday, without recording any human or material losses.
The Algerian Center for Research in Astronomy, Astrophysics and Geophysics, in a statement, identified the epicenter of the earthquake as 4 kilometers southwest of Bejaia.
Algeria is exposed, from time to time, to earthquakes and tremors, the most violent of which was the earthquake that struck Boumerdes province, north of the country, in May 2003, with a magnitude of 6.8, killing 2,277 people, in addition to causing significant material losses and massive destruction in the region.
