Iran Israel News: Iran Warns Of 'Proportional Reaction' After Israeli Bombing At Key Locations: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Iran Israel News: Hours after Israel targeted multiple locations in Iran, Iraq and Syria, Tehran has warned of a 'harsh, proportional and well-calculated' response to any act of aggression, reported the Islamic nation's semi-official news agency Tasnim on Saturday.

Iran reserves its right to respond to any attack on its people, an internal source told Tasnim, adding that the Jewish natio will receive the appropriate response to such a move.

Earlier on Saturday, the IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari confirmed about carrying out“targeted and precise strikes on military targets in Iran”.

Later in a post, Hagari informed about the conclusion of Iran's targeted attack against Iran and said,“I can now confirm that we have concluded the Israeli response to Iran's attacks against Israel. We conducted targeted and precise strikes on military targets in Iran - thwarting immediate threats to the State of Israel.”

So far, there has been no official statement by Iran government in the matter. According to media reports, nearly five to six blasts were heard in multiple locations, including Tehran. There were blasts reported in Syria and Iraq as well.

US urge Iran to cease attacks on Israel to break chain

Calling Israel's attack on Iran an act of“self-defence”, the United States on Saturday urged Iran to stop attacking Israel to break the cycle of violence.

"We urge Iran to cease its attacks on Israel so that this cycle of fighting can end without further escalation," US National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett told reporters, according to AFP. Drawing a comparison between Iran's October 1 attack and Israel's recent bombing, Savett said the latter country's attack was solely focused on military targets.

"Their response was an exercise in self-defense and specifically avoided populated areas and focused solely on military targets, contrary to Iran's attack against Israel that targeted Israel's most populous city," he added.

Stressing that the United States did not participate in the operation, he said“it is our aim to accelerate diplomacy and de-escalate tensions in the Middle East region”.