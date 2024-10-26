Travel Trends 2025: How Indians Are Planning To Travel Next Year? Skyscanner On Top Destinations In India And Abroad

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In 2025, travelling will be about collective experiences - from stargazing beneath the night skies to exploring immersive art galleries, today, tourists are drawn to adventures that offer a sense of community. Skyscanner recently released it latest Trends Report that explores how Indians are likely to travel next year.



Here are the top travel trends for 2025:

Whether it's cricket, football, F1, or other global tournaments, sports is hitting an all-time high. In 2025, Indian travellers are swapping couches for seats at the stadiums, with 53% eager to dive into the electrifying atmosphere of live sports

ART-Venture is making waves as Indian travellers embrace immersive art experiences like never before. Nearly 79% plan to participate in these multisensory journeys on their holiday in 2025.

The alluring night skies are drawing Indian travellers with a captivating 53% expressing their desire to sleep under the Milky Way and 56% keen on embracing night photography. The Northern Lights have become a bucket-list item for 44% of Indian travellers

Garden lovers are on the rise with a whopping 90% of Indians sharing that they enjoy visiting gardens while on holiday. Over half (56%) of travellers say they are eager to experience the breathtaking cherry blossom season, 53% say that they are set on sunflower fields



Holistic living is becoming increasingly popular among travellers, with 70% actively seeking to be more mindful of their health and well-being.



Gaming is a huge hit with Gen Z, with nearly two-thirds (62%) saying it's their go-to leisure activity and 57% feeling inspired to book a trip based on a location featured in a video game.



Treding destination for 2025:

The most popular destinations for Indian travellers in 2025 are Shillong in India, loved for its stunning landscapes and lush hills, Baku in Azerbaijan located at the boundary between Europe and Asia and celebrated for its rich culture, and Langkawi in Malaysia, known for its pearl-white sand beaches. On the other hand, Almaty in Kazakhstan came out top overall, securing the highest spot for the Best Value Destinations category, followed by Jakarta in Indonesia, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia