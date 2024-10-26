Indian School Of Hospitality Collaborates With THRS To Bring Luxury Hospitality Into Education

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, October 25, 2024: The Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with and Hospitality Representation Services (THRS) to incorporate luxury hospitality courses into its academic programs.



This collaboration is set to unlock new career avenues for hospitality graduates by offering them exceptional mentorship, resources, and training.



''ISH has a strong legacy of aligning education with standards to foster the next generation of hospitality leaders. Our alliance with THRS is a testament to our commitment to offering students access to top-tier industry insights and opportunities that prepare them to excel in luxury hospitality,'' said Mr. Kunal Vasudeva, Co-Founder and Managing Director of ISH.



Through this alliance, ISH students will garner unparalleled access to THRS's extensive network, offering them valuable industry insights and comprehensive guidance from leaders in luxury hospitality.



The luxury industry is witnessing rapid growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for high-quality, exclusive products and experiences. This growth is fueled by rising disposable incomes, especially in emerging markets like India.



In addition, students will benefit from exclusive internships, job placements, and distinctive training opportunities with prestigious brands such as Six Senses, Soneva, Conrad Maldives, and Relais & Châteaux.



Furthermore, THRS will enrich the learning experience via guest lectures, masterclasses, and projects, ensuring students are empowered with pioneering industry knowledge and skills.



"We are elated to partner with ISH to redefine the future of hospitality. With hands-on experience and exposure to the highest standards of luxury hospitality, this initiative will enable students to set new benchmarks and thrive in this dynamic sector,'' said Mr. Yeishan Goel, Group CEO of THRS.



This collaboration strengthens ISH's academic framework by integrating luxury hospitality into the curriculum and research projects, preparing graduates to take on leadership roles and drive innovation in the luxury industry.



