Adrian Gabriel Dumitru's New Philosophical Book Lists Better Ways To Live A Fulfilling Life

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) October 26, 2024 - Popular and prolific philosopher and authors Adrian Gabriel Dumitru has released a new on leading a better life - ANALYZE. DEFINE. REDEFINE: Tips and tricks for a better life. In various essays throughout, the author gives us various outlooks based on philosophical inductions and deductions about how to live a fruitful life along with proper discipline and a sacrificial mentality to achieve and to be the best. This compelling collection is a work of self reflection for readers to imbue and imbibe with grappling questions and answers that aim to improve every single human aspect like work, relationships, self-discipline, health, etc.



Through ANALYZE. DEFINE. REDEFINE, Dumitru also aims to help people to identity and reevaluate aspects of their lives that haven't been up to the mark, that they're unhappy with, or would like to improve upon. Every essay in the book covers topics like variety of emotions, workout, health and helps the people realise that they are the masters, not servants, of most of the things that happen in their lives. Things that often seem to be outside their control are actually well within their control and can be altered to obtain the preferred result and state of mind.



Being a Romanian whose previous generations have been through many deadly challenges and lived to tell the tale, Dumitru brings a special cultural perspective and unique vision for the reader to look at as he shares important aspects about being self-aware with a stable philosophical approach - one that aligns our actions in mind, body, and spirit while also holding a high standard morally and ethically.“Winning isn't an achievement. It's a daily habit. Things that we do everyday define who we are and who we aspire to be”, remarked Dumitru as a straight arrow for everyone willing to change their lives.



Adrian Gabriel Dumitru is a Romanian philosopher and authors. His book ANALYZE. DEFINE. REDEFINE: Tips and tricks for a better life is a collection of essays encouraging self-discovery in a new way while also staying healthy and keeping high personal standards.



