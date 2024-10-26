India-China To Withdraw Troops, Dismantle Structures From Ladakh Friction Points By Oct 29: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The historic agreement between India and China for the disengagement of forces at the two friction points at Demchok and Depsang plains in Ladakh will likely be concluded by October 28-29, reported PTI citing sources on Friday.

According to the news agency, the two forces will begin patrolling at the key friction points after the complete withdrawal of forces from both sides. The disengagement of Indian and Chinese began nearly two days back. It will likely be completed in the next two to three days after the forces move their respective troops and dismantle temporary structures, including equipment, sheds and tents.

The announcement came after a key agreement was finalised between India and China, which was only for these two friction points. Discussions are underway for other areas, reported PTI, citing sources.

India-China LAC disengagement agreement

The process follows the agreement that was made between the two countries on patrolling and disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, a major breakthrough to end the over four-year standoff.

The military-level talks for the implementation of the agreement framework initiated after the deal was signed first at the diplomatic level, Army sources told PTI. The minor details of the agreement were finalised in the Corps Commander-level talks, which was "signed on Monday", the source added.

The agreement is significant as part of de-escalation at the Indo-China border after the relations between the two nations turned sour after the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on October 21 had said in Delhi that the agreement was finalised following negotiations over the past several weeks and that it would lead to a resolution of the issues that arose in 2020.

The decision was finalised during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with China President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan in Russia on October 23. The two leaders endorsed the agreement on patrolling and disengagement along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.