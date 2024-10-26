‘Bigg Boss 18’: Salman Khan Tells Avinash ‘Aap Khud Apna Vinash Kar Doge’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) superstar Salman Khan will be seen schooling contestant Avinash Mishra over his behaviour towards other housemates and telling the housemates that“aapka naam Avinash hai par aap khud apna vinash kar doge”.

In a promo of the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the controversial reality show, Salman was seen losing his cool at Avinash over his attitude.

He will be seen asking Avinash:“Aap kya iss ghar ke bhagwaan hai?”

The superstar adds:“There's a thin line between being frank and rude, you have crossed that line. Naam aapka Avinash hai par aap khud apna vinash kar doge. Vinash. Khatam.”

Salman will also be seen talking to contestant Karanveer Mehra. He will be seen pointing out his habit of running away from meaningful connections.

The star will be heard saying:“Aapke life me dukh bhi hai ke bahar aap parivaar jod nahi paaye aur yahan bhi aap parivaar jod nahi pa rahe. Karanveer Mehra, aap jo kone kone me kar rahe ho, main kehta hu ke ye aap khulle me karo.”

The episode will also see a dollop of glamor as Bollywood star Ajay Devgn will be seen as a guest on the show. He will be coming to promote his upcoming film“Singham 3”, which will have a cameo of Salman's Chulbul Pandey. The star will be accompanied by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

'Singham Again', which is the fifth entry in the cop universe and the third film in the Singham series, draws inspiration from the rich narrative of the Hindu epic 'Ramayana'. Ajay Devgn stars as a modern-day embodiment of Lord Ram, while Tiger Shroff takes on the role of Lakshman in the film.

Ranveer Singh plays Lord Hanuman, and Akshay Kumar portrays Jatayu. Arjun Kapoor will portray the demon king Ravana in the film. 'Singham Again' is set to lock horns with Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' at the box office on November 1.