Photo Driving Fines Enter Testing Phase In Panama

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Land and Transit Authority (ATTT) began testing the new“Photo Fine” system, with 23 cameras at key points in Panama City. During the trial months, a notification will be sent via email to the offender, but the violation will not be recorded.

This new system applies intelligence, as it can capture the vehicle's license plate whether there is light or not, and everything that is captured can be converted into text through a technology called OCR. Once the testing period is over, the general director of ATTT, Jorge Luis Ábrego, will announce the start date of production, at which time notifications will be sent and violations will be recorded.