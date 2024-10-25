Ukraine's Mod Launches Artillery Range Simulator For Training

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Defense accepted for service a Ukraine-made artillery range simulator, intended for training artillery crews.

This was reported by the MoD press service, Ukrinform reports.

"The system was designed by a group of Ukrainian programmers as an auxiliary digital tool for running exercises with combat crews manning various types of artillery weapons. Algorithms were created taking into account live battlefield experience of Ukrainian artillerymen, gained over the years of war with Russian aggressors," the message reads.

It is noted that the visual component of the simulator allows“firing off” rounds, analyze performance of each crew member, and offer recommendations for fixing errors.

The Ukrainian-made artillery range simulator is a compact system where all the equipment fits into a suitcase, which allows the military to launch a training session in any room or in field conditions.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ministry of Defense has approved for Army use the Tarhan unmanned ground robotic complex, designed by Ukrainian engineers.

Photo: Ministry of Defense