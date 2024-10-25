Russian Soldiers Hostile To Arriving N.Korean Soldiers, Intercepts Show

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The gradual arrival of North Korean intended to be embedded in the Russian regular annoys Russian as both officer and soldiers even express hostility to these foreigners.

That's according to Ukraine's defense intelligence agency, HUR , whose analysts studied the intercepts of communications among the Russian military before declassifying them and posting them on HUR's social media.

In one phone call recorded in Kursk region, a Russian military service member is apparently outraged by his command ordering the unit to provide the arriving North Korean soldiers with armored vehicles of which there's already shortage, and also expresses enmity toward his new“comrades-in-arms”.

First Northn troops expected to be deployed by Russia to combat zones on Oct 27–28 – Zelensky

"Aggression and bullying of representatives of other ethnic groups is a fairly common phenomenon within the Russian occupation forces, so the DPRK soldiers now have the opportunity to fully get to know their Russian 'elder brothers,'” noted the defense intelligence agency.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the HUR defense intelligence obtained communication intercepts where Russian soldiers purportedly discuss preparations for deploying North Korean soldiers in the combat zone in Kursk region.