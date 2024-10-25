Putin's Claim Of Ukrainian Troops“Surrounded” In Kursk Region“False” - Cinc Syrskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The statement voiced by Russian leader Vladimir at the BRICS summit regarding the alleged encirclement of Ukrainian in Kursk region does not correspond to reality.

That's according to the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi , who made the statement via Facebook.

"The statement made public by the leader of the aggressor state at the BRICS summit regarding the encirclement of Ukrainian troops in Kursk region is not true. This is blatant misinformation that does not reflect the real situation," said Sirskyi.

Russian soldiers hostile to arriving N.Korean soldiers, intercepts show

According to CinC, Ukrainian troops pursue active operations in the Kursk axis, undermining the enemy's combat capabilities for the third month in a row. Despite massive enemy pressure in this area, the Russians suffer significant losses in manpower and military equipment, according to Syrskyi. Since August 8, Russian troops in this part of the front have suffered 17,819 casualties, including 6,662 killed in action, 10,446 wounded in action, and 711 captured, Syrskyi emphasized.

CinC added that during the same period, the enemy lost 45 tanks, 256 armored fighting vehicles, 565 vehicles, 99 artillery systems; and five multiple rocket launchers.

First North Korean troops expected to be deployed by Russia to combat zones on Oct 27–28 – Zelensky

He thanked Ukrainian soldiers for their resolve, endurance, and courage in all sections and directions of the front.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia did attempt to push the Ukrainian forces back in the Kursk axis but the Armed Force of Ukraine are holding the lines.