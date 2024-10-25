War Update: 125 Combat Clashes Along Frontlines, Fighting Most Intense In Pokrovsk, Kurakhove Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the start of the day, the Russian forces have launched 125 against Ukraine's Defense Forces, with the most intense fighting occurring in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine posted this on , seen by Ukrinform.

"Since the beginning of the day, the total number of clashes along the front line has reached 125. The invaders continue to use aviation, including guided aerial bombs (KABs), and conduct attacks on all eastern and southern fronts, especially actively in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding their positions and taking necessary actions to prevent breach of the defense," stated the General Staff.

According to their report, the enemy continues artillery and aerial attacks on Chernihiv and Sumy regions, striking areas around the settlements of Novovasylivka, Stara Huta, Basivka, Liskivshchyna, Pokrovka, Ulanove, Boyaro-Lezhachi, and Bobylivka.

Also, there have been 18 confirmed enemy airstrikes on Kursk region, using 24 KABs.

In the Kharkiv sector , two clashes have occurred today, with the Ukrainian forces repelling Russian attacks near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk secto r, the Ukrainian forces repelled two enemy assaults near Holubivka. One combat continues around Vyshneve.

In the Lyman sector , the enemy has attacked around Hrekivka, Terny, and Torske, with 19 clashes reported since the start of the day, four of which are ongoing.

In the Siversk secto r, the occupiers attempted to advance near Ivano-Darivka and Vyimka, resulting in three clashes so far.

In the Kramatorsk secto r, near Chasiv Yar, heavy fighting continues as the enemy attempts to push forward, with Novoiehorivka suffering an airstrike.

In Toretsk sector , the enemy forces, supported by assault and bomber aircraft, attacked the Ukrainian positions. The areas of Toretsk, Druzhba, Troitske, and Katerynivka were struck with five KABs.

The Pokrovsk sector remains the hottest, with fierce fighting ongoing near Selydove, Krasnyi Yar, Krutyi Yar, Lysivka, and Myroliubivka, where the enemy has launched 35 assault attempts.

In the Kurakhove sector , five clashes are underway near Hostre, Katerynivka, and Novodmytrivka, with the Ukrainian defenders having repelled 20 enemy assaults.

In the Vremivka sector , the Ukrainian forces repelled ten enemy assaults near Bohoyavlenka and Novoukrainka, with seven assaults still underway.

In the Orikhiv sector , the occupiers heavily utilized airstrikes, dropping 13 KABs on Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, and Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydniprovske sector , the Russian forces made one attempt to displace the Ukrainian units but met strong resistance.

As previously reported, 187 clashes occurred across the front yesterday.