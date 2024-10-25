عربي


Kyiv Courts Pass Prison Sentences For Draft Evaders

10/25/2024 7:12:45 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyiv courts have passed prison sentences to seven men who evaded military conscription.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv , according to Ukrinform.

"Seven men who avoided military service conscription have been sentenced by Kyiv courts. One resident of Solomianskyi district received a four-year prison sentence, while another from Obolon was sentenced to five years in prison," stated the report.

Since the beginning of the year, investigators have completed pretrial investigations and submitted indictments in 26 criminal cases related to evasion of conscription and military registration. To date, 51 individuals have been formally notified of suspicion in similar cases.

Read also: High - profile arrests in corruption cases involving TRCs and MSECs supported by Ground Forces Pavliuk

In most cases, investigations under Articles 336 and 337 of the Ukrainian Criminal Code are initiated following reports from local Territorial Recruitment Centers. The Ukrainian law mandates prison sentences ranging from three to five years for draft evasion during mobilization. Additionally, offenders remain on military records and are still subject to conscription.

Earlier it was reported that a resident of Khmelnytskyi was sentenced to seven years in prison for attempting to help a draft-age man leave the country with counterfeit documents.

UkrinForm

