Russians Launch 26 Strikes On Nikopol District Causing Damage

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces attacked Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk region 26 times throughout the day, causing damage.

This was reported on Telegram by Chief of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, according to Ukrinform.

“The invaders attacked Nikopol district 26 times today using kamikaze drones, heavy artillery, and Grad MLRS. The strikes targeted the communities of Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovske, and Chervonohryhorivka,” Lysak wrote.

A gas station, poultry farm, administrative building, and car wash were damaged.

No casualties were reported.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Nikopol and Marhanets communities in Dnipropetrovsk region suffered strikes overnight.