Ukraine Hands Over Document On Joining ICC To UN Depository

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy of Justice Iryna Mudra submitted Ukraine's ratification instrument for the Rome Statute to the UN Secretariat on Friday, marking the country's full participation in the International Criminal Court (ICC).

According to Ukrinform's correspondent in New York, the ratification handover ceremony took place at the UN Headquarters.

"This is a historic moment," Mudra told Ukrinform. "Today, we concluded the long-awaited ratification of the Rome Statute and have finally become a full participant in the ICC. For Ukraine, the Rome Statute will take effect on January 1, 2025." She explained that the ratification instrument was handed over for safekeeping to the UN Secretariat, which serves as the depositary for international treaties.

According to the Deputy Minister, Ukraine will begin participating in the work of this key international justice body at the start of the year, gaining the ability to“influence the prioritization of our issues within the ICC.”

Mudra noted that, to date, the ICC has issued six arrest warrants for Russian criminals, including Russian leader Vladimir Putin and military officials such as Sergey Shoigu, Valery Gerasimov, and other generals.

"Our involvement in the ICC will expedite the review of current cases and the initiation of new ones, thus enabling justice for all Russian perpetrators," she added.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 21, Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada passed the law on ratification of the Rome Statute and its amendments, initiated by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ratification of this document is a requirement for Ukraine's further European integration. Ukraine originally signed the treaty on January 20, 2000.

Following ratification of the Rome Statute, Ukraine becomes a member of the International Criminal Court, making crimes committed by its citizens or on its territory subject to prosecution by the Hague-based court.