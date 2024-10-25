Zelensky Receives Letters Of Credence From Ambassadors Of Six Countries

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has accepted the letters of credence from the ambassadors of Finland, Brazil, Ireland, Montenegro, Lithuania and Iceland, who have commenced their missions in Ukraine.

The Head of State announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“I received the letters of credence, marking the start of diplomatic missions for the new ambassadors to our country from Finland, Brazil, Ireland, Montenegro, Lithuania, and Iceland,” Zelensky posted.

He added that he spoke with each of them individually and expressed his gratitude for their support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“We look forward to the intensive development of interstate dialogue between our countries,” the President stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, on 16 August, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky accepted the letters of credence from the new ambassadors of Belgium, India, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Italy and Mexico.

Photo credit: President's Office