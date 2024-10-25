Enemy Drone Hits Residential Building In Kyiv, Fire Breaks Out - Klitschko
10/25/2024 7:12:44 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An attack drone hit a residential building in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv.
That is according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, Ukrinform reports.
“An explosion occurred in the Solomianskyi district of the capital. According to preliminary information, an enemy UAV hit a residential building. Emergency services are currently on their way to the scene," he posted on Telegram .
Later, Klitschko added that the upper floors of the high-rise building where the enemy drone hit were on fire. Emergency services are at the scene.
As Ukrinform reported, an air alert has been declared in Kyiv and the region due to the threat of attack UAVs.
