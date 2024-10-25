More Than 100 Residents Evacuated From Building Hit By Russian Drone In Kyiv
Date
10/25/2024 7:12:44 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Residents of an apartment building hit by a Russian drone are being evacuated in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district.
That is according to the Kyiv city state administration , Ukrinform reports.
The head of the city administration, Serhiy Popko, said that residents of an apartment building in the Solomianskyi district are being evacuated. Information regarding the victims is currently being verified.
“In addition, there is information indicating that debris has fallen in an open area of the Shevchenko district. According to preliminary data, no injuries have been reported," Popko added.
Read also:
Enemy drone hits residential building in Kyiv
, fire breaks out - Klitschko
Soon after, he added that apartments situated between the 17th and 21st floors had sustained damage and that an apartment on the 20th floor was on fire.“More than 100 people have been evacuated,” the official said.
As reported by Ukrinform, an attack drone hit an apartment block in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv.
MENAFN25102024000193011044ID1108819498
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.