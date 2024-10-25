More Than 100 Residents Evacuated From Building Hit By Russian Drone In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Residents of an apartment building hit by a Russian drone are being evacuated in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district.

That is according to the Kyiv city state administration , Ukrinform reports.

The head of the city administration, Serhiy Popko, said that residents of an apartment building in the Solomianskyi district are being evacuated. Information regarding the is currently being verified.

“In addition, there is information indicating that debris has fallen in an open area of the Shevchenko district. According to preliminary data, no injuries have been reported," Popko added.

Soon after, he added that apartments situated between the 17th and 21st floors had sustained damage and that an apartment on the 20th floor was on fire.“More than 100 people have been evacuated,” the official said.

As reported by Ukrinform, an attack drone hit an apartment block in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv.