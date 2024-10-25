Zelensky Instructs To Establish Technology Staff Format, With Drones Identified As Key Priority
10/25/2024 7:12:44 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has given instructions to establish a format for a technology Stаff – a special format to increase the capabilities of the armed forces of Ukraine.
The head of state said this in his video address, Ukrinform reports.
“I held an extensive meeting with the military, intelligence, the NSDC Secretary, government officials, and the Office, following a recent meeting with representatives of civil society... I have given instructions to establish a format for a Technology Stаff – a special format to increase the modern capabilities of our Defense and Security Forces. The highest priority is, of course, drones. Including those capable of intercepting 'Shahed' and other strike UAVs. In general, many purely military issues were discussed,” Zelensky noted.
The President also tasked the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, to specifically address the release of civilians from Russian captivity, as“the results in this area have been insufficient so far.”
As Ukrinform reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said after a meeting with the military and government officials that civil society would be involved in the work on the internal Victory Plan.
