One Killed, Five Injured As Drone Hits Residential Building In Kyiv
10/25/2024 7:12:44 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian drone hit a multi-storey residential building in Kyiv, killing one person and injuring five others.
That is according to the Kyiv City Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
“According to preliminary information, one person was killed as a result of a Russian drone attack in Kyiv,” wrote Serhiy Popko, the administration's head.
He added that four people were injured and were treated at the scene.
According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko , the injury toll grew to five. One person was hospitalized.
The fire has been extinguished, the rescue and search operation is ongoing, Klitschko said.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, a Russian attack drone hit a residential building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district.
Illustrative phot: Getty Images
