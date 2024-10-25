Japan Airs Serious Concern Over Possible Involvement Of North Korean Troops In War In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Friday, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi expressed deep concern about reports suggesting North Korean may be deployed to Russia to potentially participate in the war in Ukraine.

This was reported by Kyodo News via Ukrinform.

"The is monitoring with serious concern North Korea's dispatch of troops to Russia, including the possibility of the troops taking part in Russia's invasion of Ukraine," Hayashi said at a regular press briefing.

He added that recent strengthening of military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow is troubling, especially considering its impact on security in the region surrounding Japan.

Hayashi emphasized Japan's commitment to working with other nations to establish a "fair and lasting peace in Ukraine" as swiftly as possible.

This concern comes amid a report from South Korea's National Intelligence Service indicating that North Korea may deploy 12,000 troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine, including four brigades with specialized forces.

Earlier this week, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed the movement of North Korean troops to Russia, though he did not specify troop numbers nor did he provide additional details.