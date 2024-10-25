Kuwaiti Finance Minister Partakes In IMF, WB Meetings In Washington

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (KUNA) -- of Finance, Minister of State for Economic and Affairs, and Acting Minister of Oil Nora Al-Fassam headed the Kuwaiti delegation to the annual meetings of the Board of Governors of the World Group and the International Monetary Fund in Washington on Friday.

The general session of the two international institutions addressed issues of common global interest, including global economic outlook, economic stability and global growth.

It also tackled joint action and facing global challenges represented by climate change, sustainable debt sustainability, and poverty reduction.

The conferees also mulled enhancing capabilities and creating jobs and business opportunities to achieve shared prosperity, with the participation of world leaders from 191 countries from around the world.

The session was attended by Governor of the Central Bank of Kuwait Basel Al-Haroun and Acting Director General of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development Waleed Al-Bahar.

The annual meetings of the international financial institutions of the Board of Governors of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund is held from October 21 to 26, with the participation of ministers of finance and development, central bank governors and senior executives from the private sector. (end)

