Kuwait Loses AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifier To Australia
10/25/2024 7:09:33 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait national under-17 men's soccer team lost a Group G match of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers to Australia 3-1 on Friday evening.
The game saw Australia's Amlani Tatu scoring the opener at minute 21, Charlie Parkin doubling the lead, and Quinn MacNicol adding the final goal at minute 95.
Abdulrahman Mohammad scored Kuwait's sole goal at minute 96.
The result of the game rose Australia's tally of points to six - equal to Indonesia's, while Kuwait and Northern Mariana Islands remained nil.
The Kuwaiti team has a third and final showdown against Northern Mariana Islands, slated for Sunday, while Australia and Indonesia will vie for the group's top place. (end)
