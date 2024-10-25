Rise In Terror Attacks In J&K: 13 Killed In 2 Weeks

On Thursday evening, a terror attack targeted an vehicle just a few kilometers from the in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. Three and two civilian porters engaged by the Army were killed in an attack on an army vehicle in Gulmarg on Thursday.

Defence spokesman in Srinagar in a statement said that Pakistani terrorists, with a view to disrupt peace and stability in Kashmir, cowardly targeted an Army column in general area Butapathri, Baramulla which was ferrying soldiers and local porters.

“On being fired upon, the alert troops swiftly and resolutely retaliated the fire, forcing the terrorists to retreat leaving behind a weapon and rucksack and escaped into dense foliage, exploiting a nala and fading light. Regrettably, two brave soldiers, one from Anantnag district and other from Sirsa District, succumbed to the injuries sustained during exchange of fire, thereby making the supreme sacrifice,” the statement said, adding that“Army salutes the bravery of Rifleman Kaisar Ahmad Shah and Rifleman Jeevan Singh, who despite being hit responded and forced the terrorists to flee, before laying down their lives in this cowardly terrorist attack.”

The defence spokesman said that actions by these brave soldiers prevented the terrorists from causing any further damage and demonstrated unwavering courage and commitment to safeguard the National Security and counter inimical agenda of Pakistan abetting terrorism in Kashmir.“Their selfless act is a testament to the Indian Army's resolve to safeguard our Nation and the Citizens,” he said.

The defence spokesman further said that alongside the brave soldiers, two Kashmiri porters Zahoor Ahmad Mir resident of Boniyar Tehsil and Mushtaq Ahmad Choudhary resident of Uri Tehsil also made the ultimate sacrifice, while serving the Nation.“It is evident that Pakistani terrorists are, deliberately and unregretfully, targeting Kashmiri locals to evoke the fear and terror in Valley, which is progressing towards peace and stability. The only ideology these terrorists espouse is of The Reign of Terror in Valley,” the spokesman said.

Just a few hours before the Gulmarg attack on the army vehicle in Gulmarg, terrorists shot an labourer from Uttar Pradesh in the Tral area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, injuring him severely.

The attack took place just four days after seven people, including six non local labourer and a local doctor, were killed in Kashmir's Ganderbal district. The brutal terror attack took place on October 20 when terrorists opened fire at them victims at the Z-Morh tunnel construction site.

On October 18, a labourer from Bihar was shot by terrorists in the Shopian district. The man was shot nearly a dozen times, and the bullet-riddled body was found in the Wachi area of Zainapora, lying in a field.

In another attack, the bullet-riddled body of a territorial Army soldier was found in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on October 9. The soldier, identified as Hilal Ahmad Bhath, was abducted along with one of his colleagues who managed to escape the terrorists.

Earlier this year, terrorists attacked the house of a Village Development Committee (VDC) Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri in the middle of a firefight with security forces. One terrorist was killed in the encounter.

In July, five soldiers were killed in the Kathua district after terrorists hurled a grenade and opened fire at two army vehicles. The attack took place on the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar mountainous, and the Indian Army retaliated by firing 5000 rounds at the attacking terrorists.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now