Israeli Airstrike In Lebanon Kills Three Journalists

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

An Israeli in southern Lebanon killed at least three journalists and wounded several others while they slept in their guesthouses, according to Lebanon's ministry.

Beirut has condemned the strike as a war crime, escalating outrage over civilian casualties.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed the urgency of a to the conflict, stating that Washington does not support a prolonged military campaign by Israel in Lebanon.

Israel's offensive in Lebanon, targeting the Iran-backed group Hezbollah, began a month ago in response to rocket attacks that prompted the evacuation of tens of thousands of Israelis from the north.

Lebanese authorities report over 2,500 deaths and more than 1.2 million displaced due to the offensive, leading to a significant humanitarian crisis and drawing international condemnation.

Blinken emphasized the need to implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701 to restore security along the Israel-Lebanon border, noting the importance of rebuilding confidence for residents to return home.

The journalists killed were affiliated with pro-Iranian and Hezbollah media outlets. This incident marks the deadliest attack on media in Lebanon since hostilities resumed, highlighting the dangers for journalists in conflict zones.

The escalation of violence in Lebanon highlights the urgent need for diplomatic efforts to end the conflict. As civilian casualties rise and the humanitarian crisis worsens, the international community faces mounting pressure to facilitate a ceasefire and protect affected individuals.

