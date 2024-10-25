ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC. TO WEBCAST A DISCUSSION OF FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2024 RESULTS ON NOVEMBER 19

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ST. LOUIS, Oct.

25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Energizer Holdings, (NYSE: ENR ) will report its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 results before the opens on November 19. Energizer also will discuss its results during an investor call that will be webcast beginning at 10 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Mark LaVigne, Chief Executive Officer, and John Drabik, Chief Officer.

All interested parties may access a live webcast of this conference call at , under the Investors and Events & Presentations tabs or by using the following link:



For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be available on

, under the "Investors," "Events & Presentations" and "Past Events" tabs.



About Energizer:

Energizer Holdings ("Energizer,"NYSE: ENR ), headquartered in St. Louis, is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of primary batteries, portable lights, and auto care appearance, performance, refrigerant, and fragrance products.

