Virginia Department Of Labor And Industry Recertifies

- Gary Pan, Comissioner, Virginia Department of and IndustryRICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NAES Southampton Power Station in Franklin, Virginia, has received recertification as a Virginia STAR Worksite under the Virginia Occupational Safety and (VOSH ) Voluntary Protection Programs (VPP). This is the site's fifth recertification since 2004.“We commend the dedication of the staff and management at the NAES Southampton Power Station for prioritizing workers' safety and health,” said Virginia Department of Labor and Industry (DOLI ) Commissioner Gary Pan.“This achievement demonstrates their commitment toward keeping workers safe.”NAES Southampton Power Station is one of 35 current participants in Virginia's VPP STAR Program. The location is owned by Dominion Energy, Inc., operated by NAES Corporation, and has been in continuous commercial operation since 1992. The facility is located on approximately 30 acres and employs 30 workers in Franklin, Virginia. The station produces enough electricity to power approximately 51,000 homes, using biomass as a fuel in the form of wood chips, grindings, and slash as its primary fuel.The Virginia VPP recognizes and promotes exceptional safety and health management systems for Virginia's employers in all industries. In VPP, the participant's management, workers, and VOSH establish a cooperative relationship that encourages continuous improvement in worksite safety performance.Acceptance into Virginia's VPP is confirmation and recognition that an employer has achieved safety and health excellence well above their industry peers. The VOSH VPP administers the Virginia STAR, Virginia Challenge, VADOC Challenge, Virginia BEST, and Virginia BUILT programs. For more information about this program or the other services we offer, visit our website at .The Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) program is financed in part by a grant from the U. S. Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), under §23(g) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970. The Virginia State Plan is funded by a grant of federal funds, which constitutes 50% of the State Plan budget excluding any state overmatch funds. Zero percent, or $0.00 of the State Plan budget, is financed through nongovernmental sources.

