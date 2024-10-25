Accelerate Diagnostics Scheduled Call To Review 2024 Third Quarter Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX ) announced that management will host a call Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review 2024 third quarter results.

To listen to the webcast online, visit

href="" rel="nofollow" axd . A replay of the audio webcast will be available for 30 days.

To listen by phone, dial +1.877.883.0383 and enter the Elite Entry Number: 1269422. International participants may dial +1.412.902.6506. Please dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the start of the conference.

A replay of the call will be available by telephone at +1.877.344.7529 (U.S.) or +1.412.317.0088 (International) using the replay code 2603705 until

November 28, 2024.

About Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to providing solutions for the global challenges of antibiotic resistance and sepsis. In addition to the Accelerate Arc system, the Accelerate Pheno system and Accelerate PhenoTest® BC kit combine several technologies aimed at reducing the time clinicians must wait to determine the most optimal antibiotic therapy for deadly infections. The FDA-cleared Accelerate Pheno system and Accelerate PhenoTest BC kit fully automate sample preparation, identification and phenotypic antibiotic susceptibility testing in approximately seven hours directly from positive blood cultures. Recent external studies indicate the solution offers results 1–2 days faster than existing methods, enabling clinicians to optimize antibiotic selection and dosage specific to the individual patient days earlier. The FDA-cleared Accelerate Arc and BC kit platform is an automated positive blood culture sample preparation platform for use with Bruker's MALDI Biotyper® CA System (MBT-CA System) and MBT-CA Sepsityper® software extension.

© Copyright 2024 Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The "ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS," "ACCELERATE PHENO," "ACCELERATE PHENOTEST," "ACCELERATE ARC" and "ACCELERATE WAVE" diamond shaped logos and marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For more information about the company, its products and technology, or recent publications, visit

axdx .

SOURCE Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED