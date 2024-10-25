Chainlink Data Streams Is Now Live On Opbnb To Power Secure Defi Markets On The Optimized Layer-2 Solution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

opBNB-a layer-2 scaling solution for Chain-has adopted Data Streams as its preferred low-latency oracle solution

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chainlink , the industry-standard decentralized computing platform, and BNB

Chain , a community-driven blockchain ecosystem of Layer-1 and Layer-2 scaling solutions,

announced today that Chainlink Data Streams , the all-in-one data solution for the DeFi market, is now live on opBNB, a high-performance layer 2 solution, with KiloEx, a decentralized perpetual exchange as a launch user for Data Streams on opBNB to help power their decentralized perpetuals.

opBNB is a layer-2 scaling solution for BNB Chain. It enhances scalability by offloading transaction processing and resource usage from BNB Chain while posting data to mainnet. Users can easily deposit funds from BNB Chain to opBNB, allowing them to interact with various applications and smart contracts on the network. The sequencer aggregates transactions, computes state transitions, and submits them to the rollup contract on BNB Chain, while provers generate cryptographic proofs to verify these transitions. opBNB can support up to 5,000-10,000 transactions per second (TPS).

"Chainlink Data Streams will significantly enhance the capabilities of high-performance DeFi applications on our optimized layer-2 solution. Data Streams' low-latency delivery of market data, coupled with its battle-tested infrastructure, made it an obvious choice for the opBNB ecosystem."-Marwan Kawadri, Head of EMEA, BNB Chain.

BNB Chain adopted Chainlink Data Streams as its preferred low-latency oracle solution for opBNB because it supplies premium high-frequency market data using proven Chainlink infrastructure. Not only does Data Streams deliver unmatched functionality-with advanced features such as liquidity-weighted bid-ask spreads and sub-second execution speed-but it does so without compromising on transparency and decentralization.

"We're excited to see Chainlink Data Streams integrated on opBNB, as this will significantly increase the security and reliability of high-performance DeFi apps on the layer-2 network."-Thodoris Karakostas, Head of Blockchain Partnerships at Chainlink Labs.

"We're excited to have opBNB adopt the ultra-low-latency Chainlink Data Streams to bring highly accurate and reliable price information to the BNB Chain layer-2 solution. KiloEx is integrating this sub-second data to power our perpetuals and facilitate accurate and timely liquidations."-Joey, Kiloex Founder.

If you'd like a deep dive into how Chainlink Data Streams works, read Chainlink's blog post . If you're a developer and want to start building with Chainlink Data Streams, check out the developer docs .

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry-standard decentralized computing platform powering the verifiable web. Chainlink has enabled over $16 trillion in transaction value by providing financial institutions, startups, and developers worldwide with access to real-world data, offchain computation, and secure cross-chain interoperability across any blockchain. Chainlink powers verifiable applications and high-integrity markets for banking, DeFi, global trade, gaming, and other major sectors.

About BNB Chain

BNB Chain

is a community-driven blockchain ecosystem that is removing barriers to Web3 adoption. It is composed of:



BNB Smart Chain (BSC) : A secure DeFi hub with the lowest gas fees of any EVM-compatible L1; serves as the ecosystem's governance chain.

opBNB : A scalability L2 that delivers some of the lowest gas fees of any L2 and rapid processing speeds. BNB Greenfield : Meets decentralized storage needs for the ecosystem and lets users establish their own data marketplaces.

Setting a high bar for security, the AvengerDAO community protects BNB Chain users while Red Alarm provides a real-time risk-scanner for Dapps. The ecosystem also offers a range of monetary and ecosystem rewards as part of its Builder Support Program .

For more, follow BNB Chain on X or start exploring via our Dapp library .

