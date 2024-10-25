Recteq Introduces Limited Edition Hunting Rub, Sauce, And Wood Pellets, Plus Deals On Best Selling Grills

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Explore a better way to grill with

recteq's line for wild game enthusiasts and best-selling wood fired grills, just in time for Thanksgiving.

EVANS, Ga., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- recteq , one of the country's fastest-growing manufacturers of wood fired pellet grills, has released a new limited edition line of Hunting-centric product s, including Wood Pellets, Rub, Sauce, and a Hooded T-shirt geared for wild game and grilling enthusiasts.

The 10-Point BBQ Sauce , Buckshot Blend Rub , and Pellet Pick 'Em 2-Pack

are perfectly formulated for venison, quail, duck, or bison. These new offerings are the latest in recteq's 5-star rated rubs and sauces, with favorites like Ben's Heffer Dust

and Rossarooski's Honey Rib Rub .

recteq has released limited edition Hunting-centric products for grillers and launched deals on best selling grills.

recteq has also launched the Gear Up & Grill sale, which offers $250+ savings on select legendary wood fired grills and 10% off grilling accessories and essentials at recteq. The sale runs through October 31. Shoppers can maximize savings with recteq's starter bundle deals, which include grills, pellets, rubs, sauces, and BBQ tool essentials.



The Gear Up & Grill sale includes the DualFire 1200 , the world's only all wood fired, dual chamber pellet grill. It boasts a temperature range of 180oF to 700oF, with both direct and indirect heat cooking for ultimate versatility.

A favorite family-sized grill, the Deck Boss 590

is the perfect mid-size option with upgraded features, unbeatable wood fired flavor, and temperatures from 180oF to 700oF. recteq's

Flagship 1100

also offers more heat than competitor pellet grills and precision temperature control for a best-in-class grilling experience at a larger size.

The world's first wood fired griddle, the recteq SmokeStone 600 Griddle ,

has taken the BBQ world by storm. The SmokeStone is the only griddle with precise Wi-Fi Temperature Control for even and consistent results every time.

If bigger is better, the recteq

RT-2500 BFG

is built like a tank and has a whopping 2500 square inches of cooking space, massive enough to turn out a Thanksgiving meal big enough to feed an army.

With exceptional U.S.-based customer service and industry-leading bumper-to-bumper warranties, recteq continues to set new standards in the grilling industry. This focus on quality and customers above all else is why all of recteq wood fired grills consistently receive 5-star reviews.

A selection of recteq products is also available in authorized retailers nationwide, including ACE and SCHEELS.

SOURCE recteq

