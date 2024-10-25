Celebrate 3 Year Anniversary Of Route 7'S EV Corridor Designation With Leaf Peeping Road Trip From Norwalk To Canaan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EV Leaf Peeping Road Trip

An EV road trip from Norwalk to North Canaan to bring awareness to the growing popularity of electric vehicles.

- Harry Rilling, Mayor, Norwalk, CTNORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ContactDaphne DixonLive Green Connecticut...203-536-4695Celebrate the 3 Year Anniversary of the Designation of Route 7 by the Federal Highway Administration as an EV Corridor with a Leaf Peeping Road Trip from Norwalk to Canaan, Saturday, October 26Scheduled stops at Fodor Farm, Canaan Union Station, Kent Falls State Park and New Milford DC Fast Chargers.Live Green Connecticut, Clean Transportation Coalition – Western Connecticut, and Drive Electric Connecticut announce an EV road trip from Norwalk to North Canaan to bring awareness to the growing popularity of electric vehicles . Community members are invited to join at Fodor Farm with their EVs and participate in an EV road trip that Includes historic Fodor Farm, Canaan Union Station, Kent Falls State Park and New Milford DC Fast Chargers.The self-guided road trip will be led by the lead car, a 2024 Chevy Equinox, but the 150 mile round trip journey provides road trippers with numerous opportunities to make the trip their own by taking side trips, indulging in epicurean delights at local restaurants, viewing historic landmarks, strolling through quintessential New England towns, hiking in full fall beauty, other adventures and by making the trip as long or short as schedules permits. Whether road trippers Route 7 journey takes them all the way to North Canaan, to a community along the way, or to join at Fodor Farm to cheer on road trippers, all are welcome to participate in whatever way fits.“I want to thank our partners, Live Green Connecticut, Clean Transportation Coalition – Western Connecticut and Drive Electric Connecticut for bringing awareness to the importance of reducing carbon emissions through this local EV road trip. To promote sustainable transportation, the City of Norwalk has been expanding our electric and hybrid fleet of city-owned vehicles and investing in electric vehicle charging infrastructure at city facilities. Transitioning to electric and hybrid vehicles is part of our plan to make Norwalk the greenest City in CT in an effort to reduce air pollution and our reliance on fossil fuels and enhance the quality of life for all residents,” said Harry Rilling, Mayor, Norwalk, CTAs technology improves, the range of EVs continues to increase, allowing more and more people to feel comfortable driving longer distances. What used to cause range anxiety, is no longer an issue.“The Town of Kent is pleased to be associated with the Live Green CT and Clean Transportation Coalition - Western Connecticut. Working with Daphne Dixon, the Executive Director and Claire Abate, Program Director, Kent has been able to advance a clean transportation agenda and is looking to advance the installation of EV charging systems in town through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program. Supporting the Coalition and bringing their enthusiasm and dedication to providing clean transportation alternatives to Northwest Connecticut is a big win for us all," said Martin Lindenmayer, First Selectman, Kent, CT.To participate, gather at Fodor Farm at 9:00am for the beginning of the Leaf Peepers Road Trip in your EV, and for optional stops along the way for this self-guided adventure.SCHEDULE9:00am Meet at Fodor Farm12:00pm Canaan Union Station2:30pm Kent Falls State Park3:30pm Fairfield Plaza, New Milford4:30pm End at Fodor FarmEvent registration and more information can be found at:PartnersElectric Vehicle Club of ConnecticutKarl ChevroletKent, ConnecticutMowGreenNorwalk, ConnecticutABOUT LIVE GREEN CONNECTICUT:Live Green Connecticut is a 501 (C) 3 Public Charity, headquartered at Fodor Farm, located in Norwalk CT. The mission is to integrate the 17 Global Sustainable Development Goals into municipalities, businesses and communities through metric driven programs and initiatives.ABOUT CLEAN TRANSPORTATION COALITION – WESTERN CONNECTICUT:The Coalition works locally in urban, suburban, and rural communities to strengthen the nation's environment, energy security, and economic prosperity. The coalition builds partnerships to advance affordable, efficient, and clean transportation fuels and technologies.ABOUT DRIVE ELECTRIC CONNECTICUT:Drive Electric Connecticut is an initiative to break down barriers to accelerating EVs through education, awareness, engagement, and adoption by both residents and fleets.###

